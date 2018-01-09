Check out who's talking about The LaySee Pillow...
The Problem
I love relaxing after a long day's work. Pajamas as soon as I walk in the door? Definitely. Multi-hour Netflix binge sessions? Bring it on! Anything that involves me being comfortable, relaxed, and entertained - I'm all about it. Unfortunately for me (and so many of us out there), I'm plagued by terrible eyesight and the need for glasses. Whenever I used to lie down while watching TV, my glasses would get smashed against the pillow, and press against my face. They would get knocked out of position, constantly forcing me to keep readjusting myself, or they would continue to dig into the bridge of my nose leaving those awful red marks. No matter what I did, I could never get comfortable or even be able to completely rest my head without pain from my glasses. And, sure, I have contact lenses, but when I'm at home, it's glasses and PJ's time. I mean, who wants to have to put their contacts in just to lay on the couch and watch TV? We looked online to see if there were any sort of specialty pillow for eyeglass wearers, but couldn't find anything. That's when we decided to create our own solution to achieve maximum comfort - after all, that's what relaxing is all about, right?
Wouldn’t it be nice if people could lie down comfortably, whether they wear glasses or not? Well, now they can! Introducing...
The Pillow Designed With Your Glasses In Mind!
Natural Latex is quickly becoming the most popular fill for luxury pillows due to the comfort it offers
Tencel® is softer than silk, more absorbant than cotton, and cooler than linen. The smooth surface feels soft and supple against even the most sensitive skin
Is it actually comfortable?
Yes! Just ask Brutus the cat! Not only is he the head of the Research and Development team, but he is an expert in the art of lounging.
He did extensive testing to make sure every detail contributes to ultimate comfort.
He chose Natural Latex for the core, because it feels like memory foam, but keeps cooler and lasts longer.
He chose Tencel for the outer cover, because it has the durability of bamboo cotton, but the softness of silk.
"I like to watch TV at the end of the night before I go to bed. I used to fall asleep with my glasses on all the time. Now I don't have to worry about it."
"I thought I was the only person that liked to lay down on my side while playing with my phone. It use to always be a chore trying to find a comfortable position with my glasses on - Now with The LaySee Pillow, I can finally relax the way I want to."
"It is so soft! I love the material it's covered with."
"I've been dealing with this problem for so long I just got used to it. Now I'll never go back. I love my LaySee Pillow!"
"Suprisingly comfortable. Really amazing quality"
The LaySee Pillow's versatile size and design allows you to use it in whichever way is most comfortable for you!
The LaySee Pillow (Pre-Order)
Still not sure?
No big deal. We know The LaySee Pillow isn't for everyone. Some people are lucky enough to not have this problem. Some people have had this problem for so long, they forgot how easy it was before they had glasses. So if you're on the fence, we'll give you our promise of a money back guarantee - no questions asked. We are also offering free shipping. There's no risk, so why not give it a shot?
Free Replacement LaySee Pillow Covers For Life!
Did your LaySee Pillow cover get stained or damaged? No worries! We will send you a brand new pillow cover if you ever need it, no matter how long ago you purchased your LaySee Pillow! Contact us to request a replacement pillow cover!